2021 NFL mock draft: Three rounds (with compensatory picks)

The NFL announced compensatory picks for the 2021 draft on Wednesday. April's selection show will feature 257 total picks — it would have been 260 if the Patriots, Raiders and Saints didn't have to each forfeit one.

The Cowboys received the most with four, but the truly big winners were the Saints, Rams and 49ers.

The Saints and Rams each received two third-round selections this draft. The 49ers received a third-rounder in each of the next three drafts thanks to a new adjustment in the Rooney Rule, which gives teams compensatory picks if they have a minority coach or front office member hired away as a head coach or general manager.

The Niners received two third-round picks (spread out over the next two seasons) for the Jets hiring Robert Saleh as their head coach. Their third bonus pick comes from Washington hiring Martin Mayhew as its new GM. They'll get it in 2023.

There were 36 compensatory picks awarded in all this year to 17 clubs.

THE PREAMBLE

The NFL draft has become a nice appetizer before our main course in September. A mock version of said draft is meant to educate, and even entertain. At very least, it helps you pass the time.

This is an attempt at identifying the best players available in this season's draft class, and which teams they match up well with considering the updated draft order (according to NFL.com).

The closer we get to draft day, the more I attempt to match what teams will actually do with their draft picks as opposed to what I believe they should do.

Last season, I was the fourth most accurate (out of 109) NFL draft prognosticator according to The Huddle Report (most accurate in print). I'm seventh over the past five years.

Here's my updated 2021 NFL mock draft, now through three rounds with compensatory picks:

FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville (1-15) — Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, Jr.

I know this is probably boring, to the point that some are going the contrarian route and saying Lawrence isn't the best quarterback in this draft class. He is though and Urban Meyer isn't taking someone else here, especially another quarterback. The Heisman runner-up underwent surgery on his left shoulder almost a month ago in California. He remains there and expects to be 100% by the time NFL training camps open. Top needs: QB, OT, CB

2. N.Y. Jets (2-14) — Zach Wilson, QB, BYU, Jr.

Everything I'm seeing indicates the Jets are trying to move Sam Darnold, which means a quarterback will be the pick here, unless they flip the booty gained from Darnold (and a bunch of other assets) for Watson. This selection would almost certainly be a part of that deal. There's already been "anonymous" reports questioning Wilson's character and leadership. On the flip side, some teams reportedly have Wilson above Lawrence on their draft board. 'Tis the season. I find his arm talent and improvisational skills equally impressive. I'm also not buying the character or leadership issues at this point. Top needs: QB, Edge, DB

3. Miami from Houston (4-12) — Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU, Jr.

It's scary that a 10-win team with such a good coach and plenty of young talent also has four picks in the top 50. The Dolphins are desperate for wide receivers who can get open. A lot of people are forgetting how good Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner, actually was during the Tigers national title run as a 19 year old. Remember, Justin Jefferson was considered Robin to Chase's Batman. There's a possibility the Dolphins would also consider Micah Parsons here after the release of Kyle Van Noy. Top needs: WR, OL, LB

4. Atlanta (4-12) — Justin Fields, QB, Ohio St., Jr.

I imagine new GM Terry Fontenot will want to target Matt Ryan's heir apparent, especially if Wilson or Fields are still available. Last time the Falcons had a top-five pick, they took Ryan third overall in 2008. Fields' heroic performance in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson is more indicative of the player's potential than his questionable decision making against Northwestern and Indiana. Top needs: Edge, S, RB

5. Cincinnati (4-11-1) — Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon, Jr.

It could be seen as a personal affront to Joe Burrow if owner/GM Mike Brown doesn't pick an offensive lineman in the first round. Sewell being available here would be a best-case scenario for the Bengals. The 2019 Outland Trophy winner — he opted out last season due to the threat of COVID-19 — isn't flawless, but his ceiling is as high as they come (he'll only be 21 in October). Sewell produced the single highest graded season as a sophomore Pro Football Focus ever recorded for a Power 5 offensive tackle. Top needs: OL, CB, DL

6. Philadelphia (4-11-1) — Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama, Jr.

Is it me or does it seem like the Eagles are always in need of help at receiver? I don't suspect Waddle's broken ankle will impact his draft stock much. He's already healed and was off to an incredible start — 25 receptions, 557 yards and four touchdowns in four games — after showing promise as a sophomore receiver and return man. A healthy Waddle is the most explosive all-around athlete at receiver in this class. Top needs: WR, CB, LB

7. Detroit (5-11) — Micah Parsons, LB, Penn St., Jr.

New head coach Dan Campbell is going to find the cupboard completely bare at linebacker. Parsons is another elite prospect who opted out of the 2020 season, citing "the potential risk to the health and well-being" of his young son. I haven't come across any bitten knee caps in studying Parsons, but I know he makes plays all over the field, tackles anybody within reach and occasionally some who aren't. Top needs: WR, LB, Edge

8. Carolina (5-11) — Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota St., So.

The Panthers missed out on Matthew Stafford and are currently trying to pry Watson away from the Texans. A showcase game against Central Arkansas didn't really do Lance's draft stock any favors, but there's too much arm talent and playmaking ability to deny here. The measurables check every box and a successful pro day on Friday morning will go a long ways in repairing any damage the lack of a 2020 season may have caused. Top needs: OL, LB, CB

9. Denver (5-11) — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama, Jr.

Most cornerbacks on the Broncos roster will be free agents after this season. Surtain, a former five-star recruit, has NFL DNA (father was an All-Pro corner who played 11 seasons) and prototypical traits. He isn't a burner, but that's picking nits when we're discussing the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Top needs: CB, Edge, OT

10. Dallas (6-10) — Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, Jr.

Injuries and age are starting to erode what was once the Cowboys greatest strength, it's offensive line. It will need to be addressed to protect their investment in franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. However, the defense was plain awful in 2020. Farley is a physical press corner with elite athleticism and size (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) who didn't play this season due to COVID-19. Top needs: OL, DB, DT

11. N.Y. Giants (6-10) — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama, Sr.

Golden Tate was recently released in a cost-cutting move. The Heisman winner actually had a better statistical season than 2020 first-rounders Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy in 2019 — who both were top-15 picks — leading the Crimson Tide with 1,256 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Smith took his game to another level after Waddle was sidelined in 2020 — he had 1,300 yards on 72 receptions and 19 touchdowns in his last eight games. The only blemish is his size. Top needs: OL, WR, Edge

12. San Francisco (6-10) — Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern, Sr.

Regardless of who the quarterback is, the interior offensive line needs to be upgraded. Slater opted out this season due to COVID-19, but handled the mighty Chase Young as a junior while playing left tackle and didn't allow a single sack his last season. He's versatile and talented enough to play all five offensive line positions. He did nothing during his pro day to hurt himself. Top needs: OL, DB, DT

13. L.A. Chargers (7-9) — Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida, Jr.

Pitts could prove to hard to pass on if he's available, especially if resigning Hunter Henry proves too difficult — the Chargers passed on franchising Henry. The Mackey Award winner is a matchup nightmare. He's definitely more receiver than complete tight end, but he's a valuable chess piece either way — his 17.9 yards per reception and 12 touchdowns in only eight games are indicative of that. There's plenty of smoke surrounding Pitts being selected in the top 10. Top needs: OL, CB, Edge

14. Minnesota (7-9) — Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan, Sr.

Coach Mike Zimmer didn't hold back when he called his defense the "worst one I've ever had." Paye is already an impressive run defender against the spread offense, which is becoming increasingly important in the NFL, and there are athletic indicators he will continue to improve as a pass rusher. This could also be an offensive tackle after the release of Riley Reiff. Top needs: DL, S, OL

15. New England (7-9) — Mac Jones, QB, Alabama, Jr.

The Patriots reportedly re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal Friday and they have plenty of cap space to address their lack of offensive weapons, but Jones is the signal-caller who will likely be available here if they choose this path. He certainly benefitted from a great supporting cast in Tuscaloosa, but he's an accurate, decisive passer who finished third in the Heisman Trophy race and earned positive reviews for his week of practices at the Senior Bowl. Top needs: QB, WR, DT

16. Arizona (8-8) — Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina, Jr.

All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to become a free agent and will likely want another big contract. Horn — his father Joe was a Pro Bowl wide receiver — is a very talented, uber-aggressive press corner with elite speed, good size (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) and can make plays in run support. Top needs: CB, OL, Edge

17. Las Vegas (8-8) — Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama, So.

For as much draft capital as the Raiders have spent recently on their defense, you'd expect better results by now. There have been flashes, but nothing concrete yet. Most analysts considered Barmore a potential first-rounder on upside alone. He gave everyone a glimpse of that high ceiling by dominating Notre Dame and Ohio State — two of the best offensive lines in the nation — in the College Football Playoffs. Top needs: DT, G, CB

18. Miami (10-6) — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame, Sr.

Jerome Baker needs a running mate at linebacker to help the Dolphins defense become an elite unit. Owusu-Koramoah is an explosive athlete who can make plays from sideline-to-sideline. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year also won the Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker) and was a consensus All-American. Top needs: WR, OL, LB

19. Washington (7-9) — Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech, Sr.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say Taylor Heinicke isn't the quarterback of the future for the Football Team, but there's not a QB on the board worthy of this pick. Darrisaw could definitely find his way into the top 15 if he tests as well as I believe he will during the draft process — his pro day is March 26. Top needs: QB, WR, LB

20. Chicago (8-8) — Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota, Jr.

Allen Robinson has been franchised, but the Bears still need to more talent at receiver. Bateman is a big receiver (6-2, 210) with great hands and an excellent route-runner who was eighth in the country with 20.3 yards per catch in 2019. He also just ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the EXOS combine. This would allow Darnell Mooney to work primarily out of the slot as well. Top needs: QB, WR, Edge

21. Indianapolis (11-5) — Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia, So.

I expected the Colts to be aggressive seeking their next quarterback in the trade market and they didn't disappoint. The next biggest priority is to continue building their pass rush. Ojulari was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award (the nation's top defensive player) with 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 25 quarterback hurries. He's only scratching the surface of his talent. Top needs: Edge, WR, CB

22. Tennessee (11-5) — Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU, Jr.

The Titans will need to address their pass rush (only 19 sacks in 2020) and secondary (after releasing Kenny Vaccaro and Malcolm Butler) in a major way this offseason. Moehrig's skillset is scheme-proof. He's a hard hitter who led all safeties in pass breakups in each of the past two seasons. Top needs: DL, CB, WR

23. N.Y. Jets from Seattle (12-4) — Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami, Jr.

If past is prologue, once head coach Robert Saleh has his quarterback situation figured out, he'll focus on building a pass rush. Phillips stepped up in Gregory Rousseau's absence after transferring from UCLA. The former highly-touted recruit is a relentless pass rusher who produced eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 10 games as a Hurricane. Top needs: QB, Edge, DB

24. Pittsburgh (12-4) — Najee Harris, RB, Alabama, Sr.

The Steelers are facing difficult decisions at almost every major position after this season, but it was clear they were a one-dimensional offense down the stretch. Harris has evolved into an all-around threat. Of course, he's a powerful runner with his size (6-foot-2, 230 pounds), but he's also developed into a great receiver out of the backfield and he's very capable in pass-protection. Top needs: OT, RB, LB

25. Jacksonville from L.A. Rams (10-6) — Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami, So.

Second-year edge rusher Josh Allen was the only bright spot on a dismal pass rush in 2020. It's been almost two decades since a Hurricane defensive end was taken in the first round (Jerome McDougle in 2003). Rousseau finished with 15.5 sacks in 13 games as a redshirt freshman, but opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Top needs: QB, Edge, CB

26. Cleveland (11-5) — Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa, Jr.

The Browns need to upgrade their pass rush outside of Myles Garrett, but they also need to improve their linebacker corps. Collins has the size (6-4, 260), athleticism and positional flexibility that will cause most defensive coordinators to drool. He received the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded by the Football Writers Association of America to the top defensive player in college football. Top needs: LB, S, DT

27. Baltimore (11-5) — Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn St., So.

Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents next week. Oweh is raw, but explosive and talented enough to be a designated pass rusher on day one. Top needs: Edge, WR, OL

28. New Orleans (12-4) — Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue, So.

Emmanuel Sanders' release and no money for free agency might necessitate this move. Moore would be a nice fit opposite a healthy Michael Thomas. An impressive pro day could be enough to boost him into the back-end of the first round. Top needs: QB, DB, WR

29. Green Bay (13-3) — Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern, Jr.

Free agency will shed a little light on GM Brian Gutekunst's draft strategy. The Packers need a strong perimeter defender to pair with Jaire Alexander, especially if Kevin King signs somewhere else and Gutekunst actually just attended the Wildcats' pro day. Sometimes one plus one equals two. Newsome would be an upgrade even if King stays. Top needs: LB, WR, CB

30. Buffalo (13-3) — Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas, Jr.

Offensive tackle Daryl Williams is about to hit free agency. Cosmi dominated at right tackle as a sophomore. He did the same at left tackle in 2020 and features the athleticism to thrive in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system. Top needs: DL, G, CB

31. Kansas City (14-2) — Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC, Jr.

The greatness of Patrick Mahomes has made up for the mediocrity of his offensive line since he became the starter. Vera-Tucker was one of the best offensive tackles in the country, but could also shine on the interior in the NFL. Top needs: OL, Edge, LB

32. Tampa Bay (11-5) — Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa, Jr.

Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Steve McLendon will all be free agents. Nixon, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was a consensus All-American and would create a dominant duo for the champs in the middle with Vita Vea. Top needs: DT, Edge, LB

SECOND ROUND

33. Jacksonville — Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida St., Jr.

34. N.Y. Jets — Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse, Jr.

35. Atlanta — Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, Sr.

36. Miami from Houston — Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio St., Jr.

37. Philadelphia — Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri, Jr.

38. Cincinnati — Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington, Sr.

39. Carolina — Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia, Jr.

40. Denver — Jaylen Mayfield, OT, Michigan, Jr.

41. Detroit — Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida, Sr.

42. N.Y. Giants — Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma St., Sr.

43. San Francisco — Tay Gowan, CB, Central Florida, Sr.

44. Dallas — Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas, Jr.

45. Jacksonville from Minnesota — Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn St., Jr.

46. New England — Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss, Jr.

47. L.A. Chargers — Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame, Sr.

Three of the Chargers five starters on the offensive line are scheduled to be free agents — and injured Pro-Bowler Mike Pouncey retired. Eichenberg has one of the highest floors at tackle in this draft class. He hasn't allowed a single sack the past two seasons. Top needs: OL, CB, Edge

48. Las Vegas — Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee, Sr.

49. Arizona — Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama, Sr.

50. Miami — Richie Grant, S, Central Florida, Sr.

51. Washington — Kyle Trask, QB, Florida, Sr.

52. Chicago — Payton Turner, Edge, Houston, Sr.

53. Tennessee — Carlos Basham Jr., Edge, Wake Forest, Sr.

54. Indianapolis — Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma St., Sr.

55. Pittsburgh — Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota St., Sr.

56. Seattle — Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama, Sr.

Taking a player like Dickerson would go a long ways in fixing the rift between the Seahawks and franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Top needs: Edge, CB, C

57. L.A. Rams — Joe Tryon, Edge, Washington, Jr.

Leonard Floyd has finally fulfilled his potential, but he also only signed a one-year deal. Tryon opted out, but his 2019 tape and production — eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 13 games — plus his versatility and explosiveness could make him a borderline first-rounder. Top needs: Edge, LB, OL

58. Baltimore — Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma, Jr.

59. Cleveland — Jevon Holland, S, Oregon, Jr.

60. New Orleans — Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU, So.

61. Buffalo — Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia, Jr.

62. Green Bay — Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky, Jr.

63. Kansas City — Ronnie Perkins, Edge, Oklahoma, Jr.

64. Tampa Bay — Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina, Sr.

THIRD ROUND

65. Jacksonville — Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson, Jr.

66. N.Y. Jets — Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina, Jr.

67. Houston — Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn, Jr.

The Texans entire defense needs to be overhauled, but their defensive backfield especially needs an influx of talent. Sherwood is a big, explosive tackling machine whose athleticism makes him an asset in coverage as well. Top needs: Edge, DB, LB

68. Atlanta — Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh, Jr.

69. Cincinnati — Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida, Sr.

70. Philadelphia — Elijah Molden, CB, Washington, Sr.

71. Denver — Patrick Jones II, Edge, Pittsburgh, Sr.

72. Detroit — Rashad Weaver, Edge, Pittsburgh, Sr.

73. Carolina — Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama, Sr.

74. Washington from San Francisco — Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU, Jr.

75. Dallas — Walker Little, OT, Stanford, Sr.

76. N.Y. Giants — Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky, So.

77. New England (pick forfeited)

78. L.A. Chargers — Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford, Sr.

Chris Harris and Casey Heyward aren't getting any younger while the Chargers best cover corner from last season, Michael Davis, is a free agent. Adebo is a first-round talent who is strong in press coverage and smart in zone. He has prototypical size and plenty of speed to keep up with the burners. Top needs: OL, CB, Edge

79. Minnesota — Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida St., Sr.

80. Arizona — Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami, Jr.

81. Las Vegas — Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio St., Jr.

82. Miami — Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio St., Sr.

83. Washington — Jabril Cox, LB, LSU, Sr.

84. Chicago — Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M, Sr.

85. Philadelphia from Indianapolis — Josh Myers, OL, Ohio St., Jr.

86. Tennessee — Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson, Sr.

87. N.Y. Jets from Seattle — Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse, Jr.

88. Pittsburgh — Baron Browning, LB, Ohio St., Sr.

89. Detroit from L.A. Rams — Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida St., Sr.

90. Cleveland — Alim McNeill, DL, NC State, Jr.

91. Minnesota from Baltimore — Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama, Sr.

92. Cleveland from New Orleans — Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC, Jr.

93. Green Bay — D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, W. Michigan, Sr.

94. Buffalo — Aaron Banks, OL, Notre Dame, Sr.

95. Kansas City — Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville, Jr.

96. Tampa Bay — Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami, Sr.

97. New England — Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU, Jr.

98. L.A. Chargers — Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio St., Jr.

Togiai is an early down run-stuffer whose non-stop effort tends to wear down opposing offensive lineman eventually. Top needs: OL, CB, Edge

99. New Orleans — Ben Cleveland, OL, Georgia, Sr.

100. Dallas — Jay Tufele, DL, USC, Jr.

101. Tennessee — Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame, So.

102. L.A. Rams — Pete Werner, LB, Ohio St., Sr.

Werner's size and athleticism projects nicely into a three-down role in the NFL. Top needs: Edge, LB, OL

103. San Francisco — Chris Rumph II, Edge, Duke, Jr.

104. L.A. Rams — James Hudson, OL, Cincinnati, Jr.

Hudson features an intriguing blend of athleticism and agility. He's raw, but he could develop into a solid starter at right tackle. Top needs: Edge, LB, OL

105. Baltimore — Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida St., Jr.

106. New Orleans — Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon, Sr.