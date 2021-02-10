Football

LeBron James dunks on drunk Tom Brady with shady tweet

STORM GIFFORD New York Daily News

LeBron James just Twitter-dunked on a boozy Tom Brady.

The Lakers superstar threw some serious shade on the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who seemingly partied a little too hardy during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

Video footage of a wobbly Brady as well as a nearly incoherent tweet prompted James’ good-natured razzing.

“Man (oh) man, I wish we were able to have our parade too ‘cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you!” tweeted James late Wednesday afternoon.

The NBA great’s message was in response to Brady’s misspelled tweet: “Noting to see her . . . just litTle avoCado tequila.”

Earlier in the day — while partying on Tampa’s Hillsborough River with his teammates — Brady, standing on one boat, chucked the Lombardi Trophy into the waiting arms of tight end Cameron Brate, who was a good 15 feet away on another boat, reported ESPN.

“That was the best catch of my life,” joked Brate. “Unbelievable. That was the best catch of my life. If I had dropped that? I think I would’ve had to retire.”

After Brady disembarked his vessel, he was seen needing help walking by an unknown person.

The Buccaneers routed the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on Sunday to claim their second NFL title.

Brady, who threw for three touchdown passes in the big game, claimed his unprecedented fifth Super Bowl MVP trophy — two more than Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, who is No. 2 on that list.

While James may have gotten the last laugh this round, Brady still leads the Laker, 7-4, in number of championship rings.

