Le’Veon Bell: Super Bowl chance means ‘everything in the world’

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs’ Antonio Brown isn’t the only former Steelers star who has made the most of his second chance.

Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell is, too.

“It’s been an interesting season, definitely, to say the least for me,” Bell said.

Bell, who made three Pro Bowls in Pittsburgh, started the season with the Jets, where things quickly soured. Bell said he was fighting “an uphill battle with everything that was going on over there.”

New York cut him in October, freeing him from the Jets’ 2-14 season. He quickly landed in Kansas City.

Coach Andy Reid said he likes the experience Bell has brought to the team and the position. His 328 yards are second on the team.

“He’s handled this role well,” Reid said.

Even if Bell is no longer playing like a Pro Bowler or even a lead back, he isn’t complaining. He finally has his shot at a Super Bowl ring.

“It means everything in the world,” Bell said. “I’ve watched every Super Bowl since I was a little kid, since I can remember, always envisioning that I would be in the game. So now that I’m eight years into the league and I finally got here, it’s like a dream come true.”