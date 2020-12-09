Miami Herald Logo
Joe Buck’s comment on the myth of announcer jinxes came at the worst time Tuesday

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after missing a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after missing a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Nick Wass AP

All sports streaks eventually come to an end, so Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had to know his stretch of successful field-goal attempts from inside 40 yards would be snapped at some point.

And that’s what happened during the Ravens’ 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.

The timing of the miss didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.

As Tucker was lining up a 36-yard attempt in the second quarter, Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck noted Tucker had a streak of 70 straight made.

“We’ll see if he keeps that streak alive here,” Troy Aikman said.

Buck responded: “I’m just gonna say he is. No announcer’s jinx, come on.”

Tucker then missed the attempt wide left.

That, unsurprisingly, got Twitter buzzing:

Sports Illustrated asked Buck about the exquisite timing of his comment, and he gave a hilarious response:

“There are few things I relish more than affecting the outcome of kicks, no-hitters, wins and losses from the broadcast booth. It’s fun. It’s power that cannot fall into the wrong hands. Think about it — had I not said what I said, Justin would have made the kick. There is zero doubt. I have sent a letter of apology to Tucker, the Ravens, their fans and Kim Jung Un (just to be safe). I’m most fun at parties. All I have to do is say it and it the opposite happens.”

Packers limit attendance at home for remaining games

December 09, 2020 10:32 AM
