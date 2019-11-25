Football
Buccaneers defensive tackle makes NFL history as heaviest player to catch a TD pass
NFL history was made Sunday during the Tampa Buccaneers’ 35-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The, um, big moment came when Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea hauled in a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston.
“I scored? I thought that was a dream,” Vea told reporters with a laugh. “Jameis looked at me (in the huddle) and was like, ‘You better get set, Vea.’ I was like, ‘Oh damn, here it comes.’ I gotta give it up to Jameis. He threw me a dime and I caught it.”
Vea didn’t even think about spiking the ball. He’s going keep that souvenir. This was his touchdown:
Vea, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall and 347 pounds, set a record as the heaviest player in NFL history to score a touchdown.
Rodger Sherman of The Ringer shared a list of the heaviest players to score a touchdown:
