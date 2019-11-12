Football
Geno Smith’s coin-toss call Monday night sparks a sports Yanny or Laurel debate
Remember the great Yanny/Laurel debate of 2018?
A clip of someone saying a word, which was heard by some as Yanny and by others as Laurel, sparked a massive debate so pervasive that it even reached the office of then-Royals manager Ned Yost.
Well, we may have another argument on our hands.
After the Seahawks and 49ers finished Monday’s game tied at the end of regulation, the Seahawks’ Geno Smith made the call on the coin toss before overtime.
Smith called heads as the referee announced to the crowd, but people also heard the word tails.
Smith didn’t argue with the referee’s proclamation and neither did the 49ers players, so it’s clear he said head.
Still, this led to a disagreement (and jokes) on Twitter:
Comments