Football
There are calls for Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict to be suspended after hit on Colts player
Chiefs cautiously respect Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict
Heading into the 2019 season, linebacker Vontaze Burfict had been suspended or fined by the NFL a whopping 13 times and fined more than $4 million, per USA Today.
Those punshiments were all during his time with the Bengals, but Burfict is likely to get dinged by the NFL again.
Burfict, who is in his first season with the Raiders, was ejected for Oakland’s game against the Colts on Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet hit against Jack Doyle.
During the second quarter, Burfict lowered his helmet and hit Doyle in the helmet.
Here is the play (from CBS Sports):
That led to an outcry from fans and NFL writers.
USA Today’s Henry McKenna wrote: “It’s clear Burfict is a danger to every player that he faces, and because he is careless — or perhaps intentionally hazardous — with the safety of his fellow players, the NFL should consider banning him or placing him on an indefinite suspension.”
Here is what Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko said this:
Many other shared similar thoughts:
