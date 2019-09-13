Fans hoping Chiefs can land Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks about progress made during camp The Kansas City Chiefs' new defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, shares updates about how things are shaping up on his side of the ball during practice Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs' new defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, shares updates about how things are shaping up on his side of the ball during practice Wednesday.

Dare to dream, Chiefs fans.

On Friday morning, “Minkah” was trending on Twitter and with good reason. The Miami Dolphins have allowed the agent of defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to seek a trade.

The Miami Herald reported the Dolphins would part with Fitzpatrick, who is in his second season in the NFL, only if the team received “significant compensation.”

Why the hefty trade demand? Pro Football Focus’ Austin Gayle wrote on Twitter: “Minkah Fitzpatrick’s slot coverage grades, both in college and the NFL, are some of the highest (PFF) has ever seen. Don’t play him at safety; play him at slot corner, a position growing in value in today’s NFL. Oh, and trade for him. He’s #good.”

ESPN’s Jim Nagy said Fitzpatrick checks a lot of boxes:

Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the cleanest prospects in past decade. If he’s available, this trade should get done today.



off-field

size

strength

athleticism

high IQ

tough

competitive

durable

griitty

leadership

work ethic

versatile

productive

winner — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 13, 2019

On Twitter, fans of the league’s other 31 teams were hoping their team could be the one to land Fitzpatrick. That’s why “Minkah” was trending.

Kansas City fans were hopeful he could be joining the Chiefs:

If the #Chiefs somehow get Minkah Fitzpatrick I’m not sure what I’ll do, but out of pure excitement it might be regrettable. #ChiefsKingdom — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) September 13, 2019

@Chiefs the #ChiefsKingdom behaving brilliantly this year, training camp attendance record, highest jerseys sale, #REDFriday flags sold out in minuts , home games sold out, high TV audience

On our Christmas list has only ONE gift request Minkah Fitzpatrick PLEASE — Ricardo (@Ricardo54329894) September 13, 2019

The chiefs need to go get minkah Fitzpatrick!!! pic.twitter.com/2qliO9yl5Y — Jeffery (@myallamerican2) September 13, 2019

@MiamiDolphins Last offer for Minkah Fitzpatrick:



2020 1st round pick



2021 2nd round pick



Tremon Smith - Can play: CB RB WR PR KR DT G LB S FB LS K P



One year of KC BBQ



J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain



and @mellinger @Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/TZgE9slkhE — Ricardo (@Ricardo54329894) September 13, 2019

Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of Nick Saban’s favorite players of all-time.



Nuff said. — Chiefs Barbecue (@chiefsbarbecue) September 13, 2019