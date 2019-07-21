Dave Hyde: Will down be up? Bad be good? How to preview a Dolphins season unlike any other?

Not that this matters to anyone else, but as the Miami Dolphins return for training camp and the official start of the 2019 season on Thursday, I'm having a hard time figuring how to write about this team.

The normal parameters of team success and big-picture analysis don't work here. The next month, for example, is when talent is annually weighed, expectations are cast and the Dolphins are picked to have an 8-8 record. Or 7-9, by pessimists. Or 9-7, by optimists.

The New England Patriots have nothing on the Dolphins for consistency. No other team has oscillated between 6-10 and 10-6 for the past decade like the Dolphins. It's a feat of modern mediocracy more than NFL meritocracy.

Yet here's my start-of-camp prediction for this odd year: The Dolphins won't be favored in a game this year. Not a single one. I've never thought this about any team.

Their opener comes with the ally of the South Florida September heat. It's against the Baltimore Ravens, a non-playoff team that threw veteran talent overboard and re-built around young quarterback Lamar Jackson. This, by the way, is a route the Dolphins once could have taken and didn't.

Baltimore is favored on the road by 4 1/2 points.

So, yes, the Dolphins could win the game. They could win a few games this year. Maybe more than that if the season runs like The Miami Miracle play last year against New England. But they won't be favored in a single game.

They're going to be awful – with an asterisk. That asterisk is what makes them mystifying to write about. It says the Dolphins are set up to fail for the goal of a top draft pick and probably a top quarterback next spring. That's a given, no matter what they say publicly.

So if they fail and get a top draft pick, is the year actually a success? Is down really up this coming season? Low suddenly high?

Do you see the problem with writing about them? How, for instance, do you judge first-year coach Brian Flores?

The burden of this lose-now philosophy rests squarely on him. It goes a good way to understanding why he was the only new NFL coach given a five-year contract this offseason rather than the customary four-year deal.

Flores insists there will be no tanking. There won't be on his end, either. The Dolphins coaches and players will try to win just as, say, the New York Knicks coaches and players tried in the NBA this past season.

There's a larger, systematic tank job in place, though. You can see that from the view of the front office. The Dolphins are set up to lose (just as the Knicks were). Any coach would struggle with what's coming.

In some manner, it's good to have another parameter to judge a new coach. There typically is a first-year kiss of success for Dolphins coaches that skew what follows.

Dave Wannstedt, Tony Sparano and Adam Gase made the playoffs their first year. They spiraled down over the following years to their ugly ends.

Judging Flores will come down to more nebulous ideas of culture, player development and simply not letting this season turn into a clown show at times when the wheels come off. As they might in the struggles ahead.

Of course, even that idea of struggling and front-office tanking is one that needs an asterisk. If they strike gold in quarterback Josh Rosen, do the season's other struggles matter at all?

I'm not expecting Rosen to be The One, by the way. The Chosen Rosen. It's worth a shot, though, since the lack of a quarterback is the constant in this franchise since Dan Marino retired.

Rosen is really the primary way to judge this season on the field. Oh, there are important small-picture issues. How will top pick Christian Wilkins develop?

How will Minkah Fitzpatrick be used on defense and cornerback Xavien Howard react to big money? Can Mike Gesicki, Charles Harris or DeVante Parker reclaim careers which are in varying states of doubt?

But for the big picture there's simply one question: Is Rosen a franchise quarterback?

If not, it's back to Plan A in getting a quarterback next draft. If Rosen is the guy, the Dolphins season is a resounding success no matter what their record. Which will be bad.

Awful, by normal standards. But I don't expect such compass standards to apply this year. Up is down? Bad is good? I'll just sit here and struggle how to write about it.