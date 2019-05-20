Football

Redskins linebacker carted off field with leg injury during OTAs

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster rides a cart off the field after suffering an injury during a practice at the team’s NFL football practice facility, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster rides a cart off the field after suffering an injury during a practice at the team’s NFL football practice facility, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky AP PHOTO

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the field with an apparent serious left leg injury during organized team activities Monday.

Foster was in tears as he was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast. It happened on the second play of OTAs, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Redskins were awaiting the results of an MRI to “determine the extent of the injury.”

Foster was a first-round pick in 2017 by the San Francisco 49ers out of Alabama. He was claimed off waivers by the Redskins after being released by the 49ers. He was arrested three times in 2018, including once for possession of marijuana and twice for suspicion of domestic violence and later charged with possession of a weapon and infliction of bodily harm.

QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is already proving critics wrong by commanding the room and demanding respect so far during the off-season program.

By

Related stories from Miami Herald
Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  