Dave Hyde: Dolphins rookies, are you ready for your new world?

Dear Miami Dolphin rookies,

Congratulations on graduating from college to the NFL. Or on not graduating from college. One of the sudden changes in your life is no one even pretends to care anymore whether you tackled the books if you can tackle.

Of course, many people look back wistfully and remember college as the best time of their lives.

That's especially true for Dolphins players of the past two decades.

Let's not burden you with the team's frustrating history considering it started way back before the New England Patriots had won a Super Bowl and that old guy walking the Dolphins hallways – the one you call "Mr. Marino" – just retired.

Class of 2019, you represent hope. The future. The rebuild 3.0. Or 4.0, even 5.0, depending on who's counting.

For most of you rookies, these first days in the NFL can be a bewildering time – mentally, physically, athletically, even geographically. You no doubt copied LeBron James and told everyone you were, "Taking your talents to South Beach."

Welcome to Davie.

I could add, "Welcome to the real world," except you're not in the real world. In commencement speeches at your colleges now, smart people offer smart advice like, "Don't be afraid to fail." A Dolphins coach, Cam Cameron, once told his players to, "Fail forward fast."

He lasted a year.

Failure is an option, you see. So is unemployment. The nation's unemployment rate might be at a historical low of 3.6 right now. But it's about 78.4 percent on the Dolphins football side from just five months ago. It's so accepted the President hasn't even tweeted about so many lost jobs.

You probably know by now your career path differs from anyone else leaving college. The typical commencement speech says to be true to yourself and never follow someone else's path. Tell that to a pulling guard.

The typical speech says if it rains in life don't be afraid to get wet.

You'll go inside the practice bubble.

The typical speech says true happiness only comes if you follow your inner compass and listen to the voice inside you rather than anyone outside.

Can't say that when a coach gets in your grill for missing an assignment.

Here's a common link between you and your non-football peers: Your path at 22 won't be your path at 32. The odds bear that out in your case. Do you know how many Dolphins on the roster right now are 32 years old?

Two. Ryan Fitzpatrick is 36 and John Denney is 40. One is a quarterback with six children entering his 15th season. The other is a long-snapper with five children in his 15th season.

You see the common denominator, don't you? It's that no rookie is a quarterback or long snapper.

You have the chance of a lifetime right now. But you won't have a lifetime for that chance. You have a summer. Or a season. Or, if you're a first-round pick, you can look at DeVante Parker and figure out how to get five seasons.

Class of 2019, you have a historic opportunity before you. That's not just because New England quarterback Tom Brady turns 42 this summer and sometime in the next decade will start acting his age.

It's more because half the Dolphins roster is open. This is a job fair for NFL players.

In closing, let me wish you all luck and some advice. Drink a lot of water. Act like a pro now that you are one. And don't listen to the critics, unless the critics happen to be me, in which case you don't have to listen but please click on the article.

Finally, as George W. Bush advises celebrities, "Don't hold a drink in any photo and save 30 percent of your money."

Rookie camp ends Sunday. Your head's no doubt spinning from the new information and your body's dehydrated from the heat. But don't worry. It gets hotter. Your goal is to acclimate by Year 2.