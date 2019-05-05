Lauderdale Lakes native Ryan Shazier dances at wedding 18 months after paralysis scare

Injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier stands on the sidelines during the second half of a pre season NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP

It has been less than two years since Ryan Shazier thought he might not ever be able to walk again. The Lauderdale Lakes native and Plantation High School alumnus was in the midst of a Pro Bowl season for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 when he made a head on tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, leaving him unable to move his legs and needing to be stretchered off the field. Doctors told Shazier he only had a 20 percent chance of walking again.

He isn’t just walking now. Shazier is dancing.

The two-time Pro Bowl linebacker got married Friday in Pittsburgh and celebrated by dancing with new wife Michelle Rodriguez just 18 months removed from the severe spinal injury.

The progress Shazier has made since the injury is staggering. At the 2018 NFL Draft last spring, Shazier made his first public appearance to announce the Steelers’ first-round pick just a month after he first moved his legs again. In the fall, Shazier reportedly began jogging. He has re-taught himself how to drive a car and lift weights. In March, Shazier appeared at a Miami Heat game at AmericanAirlines Arena and received a jersey from Dwyane Wade as part of the All-Star guard’s jersey swap routine.

Shazier sat out the entire 2018 season and will do so again in 2019, although Pittsburgh has kept him on the roster on the physically unable to perform list. His spot with a minimum salary on the Steelers’ roster lets him build another year toward NFL pension.

Shazier, however, hopes to play again one day and has remained active within the organization throughout his recovery, helping the team scout college players and serving in an unofficial coaching capacity for Pittsburgh’s inside linebackers. Shazier, who was a first-round pick from the Ohio State Buckeyes, was a Pro Bowler twice in his first four seasons.