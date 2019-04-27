Chiefs select South Carolina cornerback Rashad Fenton in sixth round of 2019 NFL Draft

Rashad Fenton at the NFL Combine Former USC cornerback Rashad Fenton talks about his week at the NFL Combine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former USC cornerback Rashad Fenton talks about his week at the NFL Combine.

It took the Chiefs more than four hours to get involved in the third day of the 2019 NFL Draft. When they did, the Chiefs addressed a need.

South Carolina cornerback Rashad Fenton was selected in the sixth round, No. 201 overall.

The Chiefs entered the draft without a fourth-round selection and traded their fifth-round pick to the Rams on Friday to move up five spots in the second round.

Fenton led the Gamecocks with three interceptions last season. He also had 34 tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss, and six pass breakups.

Fenton appeared in 48 games in four seasons with 30 starts.

He also is a kickoff-return specialist who averaged 24.8 yards per return in his career.

The Chiefs didn’t own a first-round pick. They took Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman and Virginia safety Juan Thornhill in the second round and Western Illinois defensive tackle Khalen Saunders in the third round.

Cornerback is seen as a position of need for the Chiefs.