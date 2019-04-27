Twitter reacts to the Carolina Panthers drafting Charlotte native Will Grier

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (7) scrambles to avoid a Texas Tech defensive lineman Eli Howard (53) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia defeated Texas Tech 46-35. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson) AP

Well, Will Grier won’t have to travel far for his introductory news conference.

The Charlotte native and former West Virginia quarterback was taken 100th overall by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Grier, who is 6-2, 217 pounds, played high school football at Davidson Day, where he once threw a national record 837 yards in a single game. And his draft party was in Charlotte, apparently not far from Bank of America Stadium.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Panthers drafting Grier:

Carolina just got the steal of the draft, Will Grier, who'll be much better than Daniel Jones. BUT Cam Newton is only 29. Unless the Panthers think Cam is going to have more & more injury problems, I don't get this. Grier is no long-term backup. He's 2nd best QB in this draft. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 27, 2019

Dreams Realized. Congrats Will Grier on being drafted to the Carolina Panthers!!!#HailWV#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/4cxE0wA9ck — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) April 27, 2019

The Panthers are in a great position but this season is going to be really annoying. Cam will have to go undefeated or the "Should Will Grier start?" drafts will be going live. — Charles Jr (@The_CSJR) April 27, 2019

Will Grier is not a backup QB, sorry. He's a emergency pick. — Demetrius (@CozyBoyMeech) April 27, 2019

Cam Newton realizing the #Panthers took qb Will Grier in the third round tonight pic.twitter.com/MyZ8ZOTyYo — LoveDoctor (@Hitch_Atl) April 27, 2019