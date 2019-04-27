Football
Twitter reacts to the Carolina Panthers drafting Charlotte native Will Grier
Well, Will Grier won’t have to travel far for his introductory news conference.
The Charlotte native and former West Virginia quarterback was taken 100th overall by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Grier, who is 6-2, 217 pounds, played high school football at Davidson Day, where he once threw a national record 837 yards in a single game. And his draft party was in Charlotte, apparently not far from Bank of America Stadium.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the Panthers drafting Grier:
