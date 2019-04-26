Football
New Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman on homophobic tweets: ‘That’s not who I am today’
Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman, selected by the Chiefs with the No. 56 pick Friday night, is the latest athlete to have troubling tweets surface from his past.
In a three-year span from 2012-16, Hardman posted a series of tweets with homophobic language.
“I hope you know being gay .. ! You gone go to hell ? JustSaying .. ! ,” Hardman tweeted on March 24, 2013.
Hardman, now 21, was 13 years old when he began sending the tweets.
“That’s a long time ago,” Hardman said. “That’s probably immature of me at the time to tweet things like that. That’s my fault for doing that. I came a long way from that. That’s not who I am today.
“It’s a really immature decision on my part to even tweet anything like that. I’ve just got to live with that decision that I made and just move forward from it.”
Reid also spoke about Hardman’s social media posts Friday night.
“He was a kid,” Reid said. “He said some things he shouldn’t have said. Kids do that. I’ve had a lot of kids, and I’ve got a lot of grandkids. They can surprise me with some things. That’s part of growing up.”
