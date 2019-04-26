Chiefs select DB Thornhill with second of two second-round picks in 2019 NFL Draft

Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

The versatility of Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill sold the Chiefs.

Thornhill became the Chiefs’ second selection of the NFL Draft, their second of the second round and No. 63 overall pick, on Friday. He played cornerback and safety for the Cavaliers, where he is coming off an All-ACC season.

The Chiefs entered the draft with secondary needs, but Thornhill will be willing to try any position.

“Whatever they ask me to do, I’ll do,’” Thornhill said. “If they need me to play kicker, I’ll play kicker. But I can play multiple positions.”

Thornhill finished his Virginia career with 13 interceptions, including six this past season. That tied for the third most in FBS.

Thornhill’s strength is pass coverage, but he proved to be an able run defender as well. He led the Cavaliers in tackles this season with 98 and was sixth with 4 1/2 tackles for loss.





Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thornhill’s position hasn’t been determined, but the Chiefs are looking to build depth at corner and safety.

“I think you’d say back end,” Reid said. “But it gives you that flexiblity. So much of it’s match game. He can play over at tight end, over a slot. You can kick him on the outside. He’s comfortable there. He has great ball skills.”

Thornhill will enter a new defense, from coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to several to players.

Cornerbacks were a big part of the second round. After just one was selected in the first round on Thursday, six came off the board in the first 14 picks of the second round.



