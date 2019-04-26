Chiefs trade up and take a wide receiver with their first selection of NFL Draft

Watch Mecole Hardman catch passes with UGA receiving group Georgia's Mecole Hardman caught some passes with the receivers again on Tuesday, this time for two full periods of practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia's Mecole Hardman caught some passes with the receivers again on Tuesday, this time for two full periods of practice.

The first player selected by the Chiefs in the NFL Draft wasn’t a defensive player as expected, but he might fill an immediate need.

The Chiefs took Georgia’s Mecole Hardman, a speedy wide receiver and return specialist.

Those are the qualities of Tyreek Hill, who has been suspended from team activities by the Chiefs this week and his future with the team is in question.

Hardman, 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds, played quarterback as a senior at Elbert County High School in Georgia and was a top 50 prospect when he signed with the Bulldogs for the 2016 season.

For Georgia this season, Hardman finished with 34 receptions for 532 yards and seven touchdowns. He scored two touchdowns against Alabama in the CFP National Championship Game after the 2017 season, including an 80-yard reception.

The Chiefs were set to make their first selection at No. 61 overall but traded up with the Los Angeles Rams for the 56th pick, giving up their 167th overall pick.





Hardman ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash time at the scouting combine among wide receivers. At 4.33, just was .02 seconds behind Parris Campbell and Andy Isabella.

The Chiefs’ remaining picks are Nos. 63 (in the second round), 84 (third), 201 (sixth), 214 (sixth, compensatory) and 216 (seventh).