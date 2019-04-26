Video shows MetLife fans booing after Giants select Duke’s Daniel Jones with 6th pick

Can Duke quarterback Daniel Jones play NFL ball in New York? Duke football coach David Cutcliffe talks about his conversations with quarterback Daniel Jones about the possibility of playing NFL football for a New York team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Duke football coach David Cutcliffe talks about his conversations with quarterback Daniel Jones about the possibility of playing NFL football for a New York team.

New York Giants fans watching the NFL Draft at MetLife stadium did not appear too pleased with their team’s pick.

A video on social media shows fans at the stadium booing when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Giants had selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick.

The Giants needed a quarterback in the draft, but it was not the pick many were expecting.

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the New York Giants selected Jones in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey AP Photo

Some draft experts projected the Giants to choose Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, who was considered the second highest rated quarterback in the 2019 NFL draft.





Fans can be heard in the video yelling, “Oh no!” and “Oh my God!” Some fans in the video can be seen with their hands on their heads in disbelief.

@BigBlueInteract @GiantInsider the moment when it went so horribly wrong. #NYGiants. Talk about killing the life out of the party pic.twitter.com/sBU3dbalEf — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) April 26, 2019

Jones, a 6-5, 221-pound quarterback was a three-year starter for the Blue Devils. He was their first draft pick since 2015.

He led the Blue Devils to a 8-5 record this past season and a second consecutive bowl game. He threw for 2,674 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also completed 237 of 392 pass attempts.