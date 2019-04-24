Football
Johnson County DA to hold news conference about investigation of Tyreek Hill
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill under investigation for battery
The Johnson County District Attorney announced that he will have a press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the criminal investigation involving Kansas City Chiefs player Tyreek Hill and his girlfriend Crystal Espinal.
District Attorney Steve Howe announced on Twitter that the press conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office in Olathe.
Last week, the 3-year-old son of Hill, a wide receiver, was removed from the custody of Hill and the boy’s mother.
That came a month after news surfaced that Overland Park police took two reports at Hill’s Johnson County home, one for battery and the other for child abuse and neglect.
Comments