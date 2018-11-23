NFL mock draft 2019: First-round projections

I'm going to go out on a limb here (not really) and say the first pick of the 2019 NFL draft will either be a quarterback or a defensive lineman.
This isn't because the draft class is loaded with defensive lineman (it is) or quarterbacks (it remains to be seen). It's because the NFL draft works this way. Since the 2000 version, 17 of the 19 top overall selections have either been a quarterback (13 times) or a defensive lineman (four times).
The other two top picks were offensive tackles – Jake Long (2008) and Eric Fisher (2013) – but Jonah Williams, the top offensive tackle in this draft class, isn't worthy of the top spot. In fact, the last time the top pick wasn't either of those three positions was 1996 (Keyshawn Johnson).
This makes sense. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league and defensive linemen take down quarterbacks.
The NFL draft has become a nice appetizer before our main course in September. A mock version of said draft is meant to educate, and even entertain. At very least, it helps you pass the time.
What follows is an early attempt at figuring out the best players available in this season's draft class, and which teams they'd match up well with considering the current draft order according to NFL.com.
Here's an updated first round of my 2019 NFL mock draft:
FIRST ROUND
(Records through Week 11)
1. San Francisco (2-8) – Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio St., Jr.
The 49ers have spent a first-round pick on a defensive lineman three of the last four drafts, and will continue to do so until they get it right. A healthy Bosa, the son of a former first-round pick (John) and the younger brother of a 2016 first-rounder (Joey), will compete to be the first defensive player taken off the board. He was dominant for the Buckeyes before suffering a core muscular injury. He chose to focus on next April's draft instead of finishing out his junior season in Columbus. Top needs: Edge, WR, CB
2. Oakland (2-8) – Drew Lock, QB, Missouri, Sr.
It's clear Jon Gruden isn't impressed with his current roster so I expect the top-down overhaul to continue. The Mizzou signal caller shares some traits with the college version of Patrick Mahomes. Both have elite arm talent, can extend plays with their athleticism and are overaggressive with their decision making. Top needs: Edge, WR, QB
3. Arizona (2-8) – Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama, Jr.
It's clear the Cardinals need to protect the future (Josh Rosen). This season is Williams' third leading a dominant Crimson Tide offensive line. His size and strength are NFL-ready. Mental errors are not his thing. Top needs: OL, WR, DB
4. N.Y. Jets (3-7) – Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama, So.
There's nothing more disruptive to an offense than a defensive tackle who can rush the passer. Williams spearheaded the shutout in Baton Rouge with a team-high 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He was clearly the best player in a game filled with future NFL prospects. Top needs: OL, WR, Edge
5. N.Y. Giants (3-7) – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon, Jr.
It's clear the Giants would target Eli Manning's replacement here. Herbert could take advantage of a perceived weaker draft class for quarterbacks and wow scouts with his "measurables" if he decides to leave early. Top needs: QB, OT, CB
6. Jacksonville (3-7) – Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. State, Sr.
The Blake Bortles experiment is over. Finley isn't going to "wow" you with his physical talents, but he is decisive, accurate and can make every throw on a football field – everything Bortles isn't. Top needs: QB, OL, TE
7. Tampa Bay (3-7) – Deionte Thompson, FS, Alabama, Jr.
The Buccaneers secondary is weak. Thompson is an aggressive playmaker with an impressive combination of size and speed. Top needs: DB, OL, Edge
8. Buffalo (3-7) – Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss, Jr.
The Bills need to overhaul Josh Allen's supporting cast on offense. Little has elite size (6-foot-6, 332 pounds) and athleticism. Top needs: WR, OL, CB
9. Cleveland (3-6-1) – Ed Oliver, DT, Houston, Jr.
The John Randle comparisons are fair. He offers exceptional quickness, strength and agility with his perceived lack of prototypical size (6-foot-2, 290 pounds). His recent sideline eruption shouldn't hurt him in the draft process too much. Top needs: OT, WR, DT
10. Philadelphia (4-6) – Andraez Williams, CB, LSU, So.
The Eagles add the most athletic cornerback in the draft. "Greedy" had six interceptions as a redshirt freshman and has continued his dominant ways in 2018. Top needs: OT, RB, CB
11. Detroit (4-6) – Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson, Jr.
This pick is likely a replacement for Ezekiel Ansah when he leaves via free agency. Ferrell was considered raw, but almost certainly would have found his way into the first round had he left school early. He's been the most productive player on the most talented defensive line in college football so far. Top needs: Edge, CB, TE
12. Atlanta (4-6) – Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan, Jr.
The Falcons' defensive front has had issues all season long. Gary is a rare physical talent. – he's bigger and faster than Bosa or Ferrell. Top needs: DL, OG, S
13. Denver (4-6) – Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio St., So.
John Elway is desperate for a franchise quarterback. Haskins is a classic dropback passer with a strong arm and the ability to throw receivers open. Top needs: QB, DT, OL
14. Green Bay (4-5-1) – Brian Burns, DE, Florida St., Jr.
Burns' bend off the edge is excellent and he has an arsenal of moves at his disposal. Two of the main things you like to see in a pass rusher. Top needs: Edge, S, OL
15. Indianapolis (5-5) – DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia, Sr.
The Colts have finally figured out how to protect Andrew Luck. Now it's time to fix the defense. Baker is a lock-down cornerback who didn't allow a touchdown to his receiver all of last season. So far in 2018 teams have been hesitant to throw his way. Top needs: CB, DT, WR
16. Oakland from Dallas (5-5) – Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky, Sr.
Here's a Josh Allen I can support as a first-rounder. He would have been in the discussion had he left school a year early. Allen is one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which goes to college football's best defensive player. He has produced 65 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks through 10 games. Top needs: Edge, WR, QB
17. Miami (5-5) – Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi St., Jr.
Simmons features a freaky combination of power and quickness. There are off-field concerns, but he's a top 10 talent if everything checks out properly. Top needs: QB, WR, DT
18. Tennessee (5-5) – Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida, Jr.
Both Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan will test free agency after this season. Polite is a speedy, athletic edge rusher with 7.5 sacks for the Gators so far. Top needs: Edge, WR, DT
19. Seattle (5-5) – Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson, Jr.
The defensive line gets all the recognition for the Tigers, but Mullen is a hidden gem with the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and cover skills to lock-down No. 1 wide receivers at the next level. Top needs: DB, Edge, DT
20. Cincinnati (5-5) – Devin White, ILB, LSU, Jr.
The Bengals will likely be in the market for a Vontaze Burfict replacement. White was every bit as good as Roquan Smith and Rashaan Evans last year – both were drafted in the first round. Top needs: LB, OT, TE
21. Baltimore (5-5) – N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona St., Jr.
It's been a while since the Ravens have had an explosive, physical playmaker like Harry. He'll pair nicely with Lamar Jackson. Top needs: ILB, WR, Edge
22. Minnesota (5-4-1) – Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St., Sr.
The Vikings need a talent infusion on the offensive line. Risner isn't known for his athleticism, but he is as consistent and sturdy as anyone in pass protection. Top needs: OL, DT, LB
23. Carolina (6-4) – David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin, Jr.
Edwards is big, strong and is equally adept at pass protection or run blocking. He's especially effective as a second-level blocker. Top needs: Edge, OL, S
24. Washington (6-4) – A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss, Jr.
The Redskins need an infusing of talent at the wide receiver position. Brown has outstanding size (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) and special capabilities after the catch. Top needs: WR, DB, OG
25. Oakland from Chicago (7-3) – Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State, Jr.
The Raiders will need to find a top target at wide receiver after addressing quarterback and the pass rush. Harmon has a speed-strength combination to outmatch any corner or safety. He's coming off a career-high performance against Syracuse, finishing with 247 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions. Top needs: Edge, WR, QB
26. L.A. Chargers (7-3) – Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson, Jr.
Lawrence is a traditional run-stuffer who possesses an elite combination of size (6-foot-3, 340 pounds), power and athleticism. He could direct attention away from the talented duo of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the outside. Top needs: DT, DB, QB
27. Houston (7-3) – Byron Murphy, CB, Washington, So.
The Texans first choice will likely be an upgrade at offensive tackle, but the top prospects are off the board. Murphy is an athletic playmaker with great instincts and an active tackler, especially against the run. Top needs: OL, DB, ILB
28. New England (7-3) – Noah Fant, TE, Iowa, Jr.
Tight end is likely a more immediate concern than quarterback – Father Time appears to be losing the battle with Tom Brady – after another injury-plagued season from Rob Gronkowski. Fant will be the star of the combine in Indy if he enters the draft. Top needs: QB, CB, TE
29. Pittsburgh (7-2-1) – Mack Wilson, ILB, Alabama, Jr.
The Steelers' defense clearly misses Ryan Shazier. Wilson is the most complete linebacker in this class. Top needs: Edge, CB, ILB
30. Kansas City (9-2) – Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi St., Sr.
The Chiefs defense needs upgrades everywhere. Sweat has been one of the SEC's most feared pass rushers over these past two seasons and would be a solid replacement if they happen to lose Dee Ford in free agency. His size – 6-foot-6, 250 pounds – gives him versatility and his athleticism will allow defensive coordinators to be creative. Top needs: DL, LB, DB
31. Green Bay from New Orleans (9-1) – Michael Deiter, OG, Wisconsin, Sr.
The Packers must protect Aaron Rodgers at all costs. Deiter is a four-year starter with experience at left tackle, left guard and center. He features a very similar skillset to Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin. Like Martin, a big performance during Senior Bowl week could catapult him into the first round. Top needs: Edge, S, OL
32. L.A. Rams (10-1) – Jaquan Johnson, SS, Miami, Sr.
Lamarcus Joyner will be a free agent after a year on the franchise tag. Similar to Joyner, Johnson features adequate size and athleticism, but it's his football character, instincts/playmaking ability and work ethic that make him a potential star in the NFL. Top needs: OT, DT, S
