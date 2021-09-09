Podcast: A Chris Bosh appreciation episode ahead of Hall of Fame induction and Heat talk

The Miami Herald’s Heat Check podcast turned into a Chris Bosh appreciation podcast.

With Bosh set to be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class on Saturday, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, listed their favorite Bosh memories and examined what could have been if Bosh would have been able to avoid career-ending blood clot issues.

But the entire episode wasn’t all about Bosh. Chiang and Wilson also spent time discussing a recent Instagram post from Heat guard Tyler Herro and the retirement of longtime Heat radio play-by-play voice Mike Inglis.

