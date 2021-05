Miami Heat “This game just got out of hand so quickly,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. May 24, 2021 11:51 PM

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media via video press conference after 132-98 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks in game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at Fiserv Forum on May 24, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.