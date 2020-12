Miami Heat ‘We play this game to win, we didn’t do that.’ Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler talks about last season, the adjustments, and whats coming ahead December 07, 2020 06:44 PM

Miami Heat froward Jimmy Butler discusses losing in the Finals, the roster changes, and whats on the agenda for the 2020-21 season, during a Zoom video press conference on Monday, December 7, 2020.