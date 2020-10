Miami Heat Heat’s Erik Spoelstra comments on Goran Dragić’s injury and his Game 6 appearance October 12, 2020 02:45 AM

Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra describes Goran Dragić throughout his Finals injury leading up to his playing in Game 6, after losing the 2020 NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Laker in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Sunday, October 11, 2020.