Photo Gallery: Heat v. Pelicans | Saturday, November 16, 2019

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball in the second quarter as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) defends as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) keeps an eye on the basket as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) drives the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) defends in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) scores in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) gets inside the paint as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) defends in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches the game from the bench in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com