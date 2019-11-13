Photo gallery: Pistons at Heat | Tuesday, November 12, 2019

El jugador del Heat Jimmy Butler (22) entra al aro ante la defensa de los Pistons en el segundo cuarto del partido, celebrado el 12 de noviembre de 2019 en Miami.
Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) goes to the basket against Pistons forward Tony Snell (17) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Goran Dragic (7) congratulated teammate Daryl Macon (15) after a play in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Miami.
