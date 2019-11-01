Photo Gallery: Heat @ Hawks | Thursday, October 31, 2019

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn brings the ball up during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. Nunn’s 112 points are the highest total through the first five games for any undrafted player in NBA history. Miami won 106-97. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter (12) works his way past Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Injured Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young sits on the bench during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. Miami won 106-97. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives against Atlanta Hawks center Damian Jones (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. Miami won 106-97. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard (0) looks to pass the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. Miami won 106-97. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra directs players on the court during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. Miami won 106-97. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Hawks guard DeAndre’ Bembry reacts after a dunk during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. Miami won 106-97. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) drives against Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. Miami won 106-97. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) goes up with the ball as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP