Photo gallery: Hawks at Heat | Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) is congratulated by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) after hitting a three pointer in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) pass the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
From left to right, Miami Heat players Kendrick Nunn (25) Bam Adebayo (13) Jimmy Butler (22) Tyler Herro (14) and Goran Dragic (7) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) smiles in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) looks on in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) looks on in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard DeAndre’ Bembry (95) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) talks with Jimmy Butler (22) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter (12) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket around a screen by teammate Tyler Herro (14) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoot over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and De’Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
From left to right, Miami Heat assistant coach Malik Allen, Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and center Bam Adebayo (13) look from the bench in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrone Wallace (8) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is congratulated by rd Goran Dragic (7) after a play in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is congratulated by Meyers Leonard (0) after hitting a three pointer in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard (0) blocks a shot against Atlanta Hawks center Alex Len (25) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Kendrick Nunn (25) helps Jimmy Butler (22) after a play in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) defends Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives to the basket around a screen by teammate hris Silva (30) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) Kevin Huerter (3) and John Collins (20) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Alex Len (25) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
From left to right, Miami Heat players Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and Udonis Haslem listen to the American national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
From left to right, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) and Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) talk before the start of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) talks before the start of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) looks on before the start of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on before the start of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Miami.
