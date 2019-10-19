Photo gallery: Rockets at Heat | Friday, October 18, 2019

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives towards the basket against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and PJ Tucker (17) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) pass the ball against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) hits a three pointer in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the Houston at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) chases a loose ball against Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots over Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) at the free throw line in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Chris Silva (30) and Kendrick Nunn (25) fight for position under the basket against Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler (19) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) drives towards the basket against Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (17) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) goes to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) looks on in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks with Derrick Jones Jr. (5) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the Houston at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gives instructions to his team in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the Houston at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks on in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) talks with Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) shoots over Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) talks to the official Nate Green after a play in the second quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks from the bench in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the Houston at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) goes to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard (0) shot over Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) shot over Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks on in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) looks on in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) defend against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) goes to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk (9) shot over Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler (19) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami.
