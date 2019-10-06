Photo gallery: HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game | Sunday, October 6, 2019

Miami Heat small forward Justise Winslow (20), left, small forward Jimmy Butler (22), center, and power forward Udonis Haslem (40) laugh on the sideline during the second quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic (7) gets double teamed by small forward Jimmy Butler (22) and power forward Meyers Leonard (0) during the first quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic 7 dribbles past guard Dion Waiters (11) during the first quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) throws up a floater during the first quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) tries to make the inbound pass around small forward Duncan Robinson (55) during the first quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots free throws after being fouled during the second quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat small forward Justise Winslow (20) dribbles down court during the third quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler (22) jumps to block the shot of guard Dion Waiters (11) during the first quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat small forward Justise Winslow (20) drives towards the rim as shooting guard Chris Silva (30) attempts to cut him off during the third quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots around before the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14), center, warms up with teammates small forward Jimmy Butler (22), left, and small forward KZ Okpala (4), right, before the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) and small forward KZ Okpala (4) walkout onto the court holding hands with breast cancer survivor Sara Ordoñez before the start of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT Red, White & Pink Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat power forward Udonis Haslem (40) dances and sings on the court along with center Bam Adebayo (13) and courtside reporter Jason Jackson during a time out in the third quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat power forward Udonis Haslem (40) dances and sings on the court along with center Bam Adebayo (13) during a time out in the third quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat power forward Udonis Haslem (40) dances and sings on the court with courtside reporter Jason Jackson during a time out in the third quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) laughs and covers his face after incorrectly answering a trivia questions on the court during a time out in the third quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) answers trivia questions on the court during a time out in the third quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat small forward Justise Winslow (20) dances and sings on the court during a time out in the second quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat small forward Justise Winslow (20) dances and sings on the court during a time out in the second quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat small forward Justise Winslow (20) dances and sings along with Heat host Dale McLean during a time out in the second quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Miami Heat small forward Justise Winslow (20) dances and sings along with Heat host Dale McLean during a time out in the second quarter of the HEAT Red, White & Pink scrimmage game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefits Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
