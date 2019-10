Miami Heat Erik Spoelstra says he likes how KZ Okpala has developed over training camp October 04, 2019 03:12 PM

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra likes the growth he sees coming from Heat rookie KZ Okpala after Miami Heat training camp at the Countess de Hoernle Student Life Center at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday, October 4, 2019.