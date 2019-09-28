Erik Spoelstra receives four-year contract extension from Heat

Spoelstra: “This season without question would be the growth of our young players” Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami.

Erik Spoelstra’s tenure as the Heat’s coach doesn’t look like it will be ending any time soon, as a league source confirmed Saturday that Spoelstra has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the organization.

Spoelstra, 48, who is just days away from beginning his 12th season as the Heat’s coach, was entering the final year on his contract. But any uncertainty past this season was erased with the extension.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Promoted to the Heat’s coach prior to the 2008-09 season, Spoelstra is the second-longest active tenured head coach with one team behind just San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich.

“I think Micky [Arison] and Pat [Riley] are two of the best tandems in ownership and president in all of sports,” Spoelstra said during a recent appearance on Adrian Wojnarowski’s ESPN podcast. “They’re up there. They understand the need for stability. They will weather storms and we all struggled that first year [of the Big 3 era]. I struggled quite a bit, particularly in that Finals series. ... The ownership and my bosses, I love who I work for because they do have my back.”

In Spoelstra’s first 11 seasons as coach, the Heat finished with a losing record twice. He has compiled a 523-363 regular-season record in that time, and led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014 with NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

Miami has qualified for the playoffs eight times in Spoelstra’s 11 seasons at the helm, but the Heat has missed the playoffs three times over the past five seasons.

As far as Heat record books, Spoelstra is the winningest coach in franchise history. He also holds the franchise postseason records for victories (71), winning percentage (.602), series won (15) and games coached (118).

Spoelstra has worked for the Heat since coming aboard as a video coordinator in 1995 — the same year Pat Riley joined the organization. After serving as video coordinator, he was promoted to assistant coach before working his way up to head coach.

Spoelstra and wife Nikki are expecting their second child later this year.

Spoelstra is scheduled to meet with the media Monday at 10 a.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena to kick off the Heat’s annual media day. The Heat opens training camp Tuesday at Keiser University in West Palm Beach.

SHARE COPY LINK Miami heat player Jimmy Butler explains his competitive demeanor during a introductory press conference for his new team the Miami Heat, at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Friday, September 27, 2019.