Wade said he’s staying in shape ‘just in case.’ But Heat fans, don’t hold your breath

Heat fans, don’t your breath — Dwyane Wade won’t be back any time soon.

After telling the Los Angeles Times that he’s staying in shape “just in case,” Wade squashed all rumors about his possible return on Sunday with a single tweet.

“Kaavia heard these rumors about me coming back,” wrote Wade whose tweet also included a picture of his new 10-month-old, “As you can tell she aint [sic] playing those games. Stop getting me in trouble people.”

Wade goes on to state just how retired he is, using an acronym you could probably guess (it starts with “a” and ends with “f”).

Kaavia heard these rumors about me coming back. As you can tell she ain’t playing those games. Stop getting me in trouble people. I’m retired asf! I love the game and you will still see me working out & teaching it but that’s to stay in shape. pic.twitter.com/ZTTxxpFdI6 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 8, 2019

In the L.A. Times piece, Wade discusses everything from adjusting to retired life on the West Coast to sending his oldest son Zaire to Sierra Canyon, the same school as LeBron James’ eldest Bronny. The Wades bought a home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles last year.

Rumors of Wade’s return started to swirl after he told the L.A. Times that he’ll be working out with James at the Lakers’ practice facility to stay active.

“I’m going to stay in shape because you never know,” Wade told Arash Markazi of the LA Times. “Never say never.”

Between the Lakers, Clippers and even Sierra Canyon, L.A. is stacked with dynamic duos. Just don’t expect to see Wade in any jersey unless he’s seated besides Jack Nicholson. (if that’s too insider baseball just say “unless he’s sitting court side.”)