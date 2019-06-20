Miami Heat
NBA Draft fashion: $50,000 worth of diamonds on the wrist of one former UK star
Tyler Herro: A look back at the Kentucky guard’s 2018-19 season
The NBA Draft is Thursday night, and wild fashion choices were on full display during the lead-up.
Former University of Kentucky basketball stars Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson and PJ Washington — all expected to be drafted in the first round — showed up in suits that stirred conversation on social media. Herro and Washington went with full-floral designs while Johnson went with a blue-and-white patterned jacket with white pants, along with a black bow tie.
Herro wore a Rolex watch that retails for $12,700 to the draft. Action Network reporter Darren Rovell estimated that it had more than $50,000 worth of diamonds added to as part of an after-market modification.
That’s a lot for an accessory, but it was about half the value of the watch worn by projected No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, whose wrist piece is estimated about to cost $120,000.
Ja Morant, a Murray State product expected to go No. 2 overall, wore a pinstripe suit with a pocket square of himself in his Racers uniform after they defeated Marquette in the NCAA Tournament.
Comments