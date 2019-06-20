NBA Draft fashion: $50,000 worth of diamonds on the wrist of one former UK star

Tyler Herro: A look back at the Kentucky guard’s 2018-19 season University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Tyler Herro played one season in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Tyler Herro played one season in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft.

The NBA Draft is Thursday night, and wild fashion choices were on full display during the lead-up.

Former University of Kentucky basketball stars Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson and PJ Washington — all expected to be drafted in the first round — showed up in suits that stirred conversation on social media. Herro and Washington went with full-floral designs while Johnson went with a blue-and-white patterned jacket with white pants, along with a black bow tie.

NBA Draft style pic.twitter.com/e0mRHVdNB3 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 20, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Herro wore a Rolex watch that retails for $12,700 to the draft. Action Network reporter Darren Rovell estimated that it had more than $50,000 worth of diamonds added to as part of an after-market modification.





That’s a lot for an accessory, but it was about half the value of the watch worn by projected No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, whose wrist piece is estimated about to cost $120,000.

Ja Morant, a Murray State product expected to go No. 2 overall, wore a pinstripe suit with a pocket square of himself in his Racers uniform after they defeated Marquette in the NCAA Tournament.