The latest on Josh Richardson’s injury, and what it means for Heat

Miami Heat’s Josh Richardson comments on Dwyane Wade Miami Heat's Josh Richardson comments on Dwyane Wade and defeating the Grizzlies at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat's Josh Richardson comments on Dwyane Wade and defeating the Grizzlies at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

Just when it looked like the Heat was getting healthier, Josh Richardson sustained a left leg injury during Wednesday’s home loss to the Celtics that could end up forcing him to miss the rest of the regular season.

The good news is an MRI on Richardson’s left hip and groin revealed no structural damage, according to a source. But the injury is severe enough that Richardson’s status for the rest of the regular season is in doubt.

There’s no clear timetable for Richardson’s return, according to a source. ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Richardson “could miss two weeks.”

The Heat has yet to comment Thursday on Richardson’s injury.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Richardson exited Wednesday’s game with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter and didn’t return after coming down awkwardly while trying to block a Kyrie Irving layup. The play resulted in a goaltending call and a hobbled Richardson.

The Heat’s regular season ends Wednesday, with four games left to play. Next up for Miami is a quick two-game trip that begins Friday against the Timberwolves, as the Heat continues to fight for one of the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spots.

Richardson’s injury happened on the same night he returned from a three-game absence due to a bruised left heel. Justise Winslow (right thigh bruise) and Rodney McGruder (left knee soreness) also made their returns from injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Celtics.

Richardson, 25, is averaging a team-high 16.6 points per game on 41.2 percent shooting. He’s started in each of the 73 games he has played in this season and is considered one of the Heat’s top perimeter defenders.

The Heat is already without Derrick Jones Jr., who missed Wednesday’s game with a bone bruise on his right knee. Jones’ status for Friday’s game against the Timberwolves is still unclear.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL