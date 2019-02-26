Photo gallery: Suns at Heat | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2019

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade and new hair style as they play the Phoenix Suns at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday, February, 25, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Heat Dion Waiters (11) and Phoenix Suns Richaun Holmes (21) in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday, February, 25, 2019.
Miami Heat Bam Adebayo (13) with a big block over Phoenix Suns Devin Booker (1) in the final seconds of the game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday, February, 25, 2019.
Miami Heat Dion Waiter (11) yells after a big three-pointer in the finals seconds of the game as they play the Phoenix Suns at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday, February, 25, 2019.
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside (21) shoots over Phoenix Suns Tyler Johnson (16) in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday, February, 25, 2019.
Miami Heat Bam Adebayo (13) swings on the basket after a dunk as Phoenix Suns Kelly Oubre (3) watches the ball bounce in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday, February, 25, 2019. Adebayo was giving a technical foul for hanging too long on the basket.
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside (21) saves ball from going out of bounds in the first quarter as they play the Phoenix Suns at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday, February, 25, 2019.
Miami Heat Josh Richardson (0) as they play the Phoenix Suns at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday, February, 25, 2019.
Miami Heat Goran Dragic passes as they play the Phoenix Suns at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday, February, 25, 2019.
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside (21) pushes to the basket as Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson (20) and Deandre Ayton (22) guard in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday, February, 25, 2019.
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade (3) makes an impressive basket at the beginning of the second quarter as Phoenix Suns Richaun Holmes (21) fail to defend at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday, February, 25, 2019.
