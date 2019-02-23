Photo gallery: Pistons at Heat | Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives against Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Ryan Anderson (31) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Glenn Robinson III (22) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) talks after exchanging jerseys after an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami. Pistons won 119-96.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) exchanges jerseys after an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami. Pistons won 119-96.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Emanuel Terry( 9) drives against Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker (7) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) hugs his former Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) blocks a shot against Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) rips the ball from Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) walks to the bench in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
From left to right, Miami Heat players Dwyane Wade (3) Bam Adebayo (13) Goran Dragic (7) Derrick Jones Jr. (5) and Rodney McGruder (17) walk to the bench in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks against Detroit Pistons center Zaza Pachulia (27 in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard (5) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) and Dwyane Wade (3) look from the bench in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game eat against the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) pass the ball against Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) and Josh Richardson (0) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard (5) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) shoots against Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) drive against Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gives instruction to his team in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives against Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk (9) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) drives against Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) huddle with teammates before in the start of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) looks to pass against Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) and Wayne Ellington (20) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) and Justise Winslow (20) talk in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots over Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) reacts after scoring in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) drives against Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) Reggie Jackson (1) and Bruce Brown (6) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) and Wayne Ellington (20)in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com