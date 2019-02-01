Photo gallery: Thunder at Heat | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) pass the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nerlens Noel (3) and Abdel Nader (11) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) is congratulated by Steven Adams (12) after scoring in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives against Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat champions banners hanging as Heat guard Dwyane Wade listen to the national anthem before of the start of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade practice before of the start of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Miami. The NBA announced today that HEAT guard Dwyane Wade was selected to the 2019 NBA All-Star Team by Commissioner Adam Silver. It will mark as Wade’s 13th All-Star selection, all with the HEAT, the most by a player in franchise history and also the third-most All-Star selections by any active player in the NBA.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade practice before of the start of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Miami. The NBA announced today that HEAT guard Dwyane Wade was selected to the 2019 NBA All-Star Team by Commissioner Adam Silver. It will mark as Wade’s 13th All-Star selection, all with the HEAT, the most by a player in franchise history and also the third-most All-Star selections by any active player in the NBA.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook walks into the looker room before the start of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena against the Miami Heat on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George walks into the looker room before the start of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena against the Miami Heat on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adam walks into the looker room before the start of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena against the Miami Heat on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com