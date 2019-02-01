Heat just had no answer for Thunder’s talent. Tough stretch in Miami’s schedule just beginning

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 118-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is now 24-26 through the first 50 games this season.





1. The Thunder simply looked like the better team, and All-Stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook had a lot to do with that.

The Heat’s loss to the Bulls on Wednesday was disappointing because it came against a team near the bottom of the standings that it’s better than. Miami’s effort and energy was questioned after that performance.

But Friday’s loss to the Thunder didn’t come down to the Heat’s energy and effort.

Miami just didn’t have an answer for Oklahoma City’s talent, with George and Westbrook leading the way. George finished with 43 points and made 10 of 16 threes, and Westbrook stuffed the stat sheet once again with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists for his 18th triple-double of the season and his fifth in a row.

Even reserve guard Dennis Schroder finished with more points than any Heat player, with 28 points on a super efficient 11-of-13 shooting.

It was so bad that George and Schroder combined to outscore Miami’s entire starting lineup 71-54.

The most points scored by a Heat player was 21 by Kelly Olynyk.

Oklahoma City stands in third in the Western Conference with a 33-18 record.

2. Not even zone defense could help the Heat against the Thunder. Whether it was man-to-man or zone, Miami’s defense just couldn’t stop Oklahoma City.

The Thunder scored 118 on 47.8 percent shooting, including a 16-of-30 performance from three-point range.

While Miami’s defense has been inconsistent at times this season, it also has been a strength. The Heat entered with the league’s sixth-best defensive rating.

But Friday was a defensive performance the Heat will want to forget.

3. Turnovers killed the Heat again.





Miami, which entered Friday averaging the ninth-most turnovers in the league at 14.9 per game, had committed 17 or more turnovers in 14 games this season before its matchup against the Thunder. The Heat was 4-10 in those games.

Miami is now 4-11, after finishing with 17 turnovers in its blowout loss to Oklahoma City. Center Hassan Whiteside finished with a team-high five turnovers for the Heat.

The Thunder’s defense had a lot to do with the Heat’s mistakes because it’s what that the Thunder’s defense does. Not only did Oklahoma City enter with the league’s second-best defensive rating, but it also has forced the most turnovers.

4. Is Wayne Ellington out of the Heat’s rotation again? He was on Friday.

Besides playing the final 3:41 of the lopsided loss, Ellington found himself out of Miami’s rotation against Oklahoma City.

Miami used a nine-man rotation for most of the game before coach Erik Spoelstra subbed in Rodney McGruder and Ellington in the final few minutes. Dwyane Wade, Dion Waiters, Bam Adebayo and Oklynyk were the first four bench players used.

Ellington, who has been an active scratch in 19 games this season, had started in each of the Heat’s previous two games. But Tyler Johnson started in his place against the Thunder.

Ellington scored 32 points and shot 7 of 22 on threes over his two recent starts, which came in Sunday’s win over the Knicks and Wednesday’s loss to the Bulls. The Heat outscored opponents by 10 points in his 64 minutes of playing time during this short stretch.

These next few days should be interesting for Ellington, with Thursday’s trade deadline looming.

Ellington said earlier this month he would not rule out going to Heat management to request a trade to a team where he can play more. Ellington, signed to a one-year, $6.3 million contract, has the right to approve any trade.

Trading Ellington might make sense for Miami because the Heat’s current tax bill would be $9.7 million if payroll isn’t lowered by the final day of the regular season.

5. Friday marked the start of a brutal 12-game stretch for the Heat, and this isn’t exactly the start it was looking for. It’s so brutal that even just a handful of wins during this segment of its schedule would be considered a success.

Why is it so difficult? Consider these facts ...

Seven of the 12 come on the road, including a really challenging five-game West Coast trip that features four against winning teams — the Trail Blazers, Kings, Warriors and Nuggets.

There are three back-to-back sets during this 12-game span. And they aren’t easy ones — Thunder and Pacers at home, Warriors and Nuggets on the road, and Warriors and Rockets in a home-and-road set.

Nine of the 12 games come against winning teams and eight come against teams currently occupying playoff spots.

This stretch is a big reason why the Heat has the second-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA based on the current combined winning percentage of teams left to play, which was .540 entering Friday’s matchup against the Thunder.

With the Hornets winning Friday, Miami fell to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Heat is still two games ahead of the ninth-place Pistons, but a trip to the playoffs is far from a sure thing because of the challenging road ahead.