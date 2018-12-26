Photo gallery: Raptors at Heat | Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Heat center Hassan Whiteside drives to the basket against Raptors’ forwards Serge Ibaka and OG Annunoby, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
Heat guard Josh Richardson shoots to the basket against Raptors’ forward Pascal Siakam, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
Heat guard Dwyane Wade shoots to the basket against Raptors’ Raptors’ forward Pascal Siakam, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
Heat forward Justise Wisnlow drives to the basket against Raptors’ guard Danny Green, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
Heat guard Tyler Johnson drives to the basket against Raptors’ forward Kawhi Lowry, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
Heat guard Josh Richardson shoots to the basket against Raptors’ guard Fred VanVlert, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
Heat center Hassan Whiteside goes to the basket against Raptors’ forward Serge Ibaka and guard Danny Green, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
Heat center Hassan Whiteside goes to the basket against Raptors’ forward Serge Ibaka, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
