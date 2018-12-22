Photo gallery: Bucks at Heat | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) defends against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) drives the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell (21) in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) blocks against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown (23) passes the ball the Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) before the start of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) scores against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown (23) drives the ball down the court in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown (23) drives the ball to the hoop in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) reacts after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) is blocked by Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Tyler Johnson (8) talks with Josh Richardson (0) during a timeout in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after losing possession of the ball in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) passes the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) passes the ball in the first quarter as the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com