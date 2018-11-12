Photo gallery: 76ers at Heat | Monday, November 12, 2018

The Heats #9 Kelly Olynyk is fouled by the 76ers #17 J.J. Redick in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 12, 2018.
The Heats #20 Justise Winslow drives to the basket past the 76ers #1 Landry Shamet as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 12, 2018.
The Heats #7 Goran Dragic dives to the basket past the 76ers #20 Markelle Fultz as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 12, 2018.
The Heats #8 Tyler Johnson drives past the 76ers #17 J.J. Reddick in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 12, 2018.
The Heats #9 Kelly Olynnyk drives to the basket past the 76ers #31 Mike Muscala in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 12, 2018.
The Heats #21 Hassan Whiteside drives to the basket past the 76ers #31 Mike Muscala in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 12, 2018.
The Heats #21 Hassan Whiteside blocks a shot by the 76ers #21 Joel Embiid in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 12, 2018.
The Heats #20 Justise Winslow drives past the 76ers #25 Ben Simmons in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 12, 2018.
The Heats #17 Rodney McGruder drives past the 76ers #21 Joel Embiid in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 12, 2018.
