Photo Gallery: Heat v. Wizards | Saturday, November 10, 2018

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) drives the ball in the first quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018. The Wizards won 116-110.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives the ball as Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard (21) defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018. The Wizards won 116-110.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) on a layup as Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard (21) defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018. The Wizards won 116-110.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) passes the ball in the first quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018.
Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) passes the ball around Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard (21) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) drives the ball as Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) defends in the first half as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the second quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018.
Miami emblazoned on the shoes Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) keeps an eye on the ball in the second quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31) battle for the ball in the first half and as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018.
Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) battles with Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and center Ian Mahinmi (28) in the first half as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) goes up against Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (32) in the first half as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) and forward Justise Winslow (20) defend against Washington Wizards guard Austin Rivers (1) in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018. The Wizards won 116-110.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) passes the ball in the first quarter as the Miami Heat hosts the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, November 10, 2018. The Wizards won 116-110.
