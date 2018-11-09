Photo gallery: Pacers at Heat | Friday, Nov. 9, 2018

Heat center Hassan Whiteside loses the ball to Pacers forward Myles Turner, in the third quarter at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Heat forward Justise Winslow reacts as Pacers guard Darren Collinson loses the ball in the the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
View of new Vice-themed court to go with Heat’s ‘Vice’ uniforms.
Heat forward Kelly Olynyk reacts after falling down in the the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Heat guard Wayne Ellington hands the ball to teammate Rodney McGruder in the third quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson dunks in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts during the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers, at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, November 9, 2018.
Heat forward Justise Winslow and guard Rodney McGruder celebrate in the the fourth quarter at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Heat guard Josh Richardson shoots to the basket against Pacers forward T.J. Leaf, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers, at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Heat forward Kelly Olynyk drives to the basket against Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic, in the third quarter at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Heat center Hassan Whiteside goes up to the basket against Pacers forward Myles Turner, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers, at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to players during a time out in the the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Heat forward Justise Winslow looks to make a pass ahead of Pacers forward Thaddeus Young, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers, at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, November 9, 2018.
Heat guard Josh Richardson looks to make a pass against Pacers forward Myles Turner, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers, at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Heat players Rodney McGruder, Derrick Jones Jr., Josh Richardson, Justice Winslow and Tyler Johnson, react during a time out with few seconds left as they lose in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers gME at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson goes up to the basket against Pacers guard Tyreke Evans in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers, at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Center Bam Adebayo wears a pair of sneakers with the new Heat’s ‘Vice’ uniforms.
Heat guard Hassan Whiteside reacts after falling down in the the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, November 9, 2018.
