Spoelstra reflects on the impact of McGruder

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflects on the impact of Rodney McGruder this season after the Heat beats Knicks 110 - 87 on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service