Photo gallery: New York Knicks at Miami Heat | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018

Miami Heat’s Tyler Johnson, center, get past New York Knicks’ Tim Hardaway Jr., right, as the Knicks’ Enes Kanter, left, looks on in the first half Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 inside the American Airlines Arena in Miami.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Rodney McGruder, center, drives towards the basket and floats the ball over the heads of defensive Knick players in the first half of the basketball game between the Heat and Knicks on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 inside the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
Miami Heat’s Tyler Johnson, left, drives under the basket past New York Knicks’ Frank Ntilikina trying to avoid the foul in the first half Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 inside the American Airlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Rodney McGruder, left, drives pass New York Knicks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. for the basket in the first half Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, inside the American Airlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Rodney McGruderdrives for the basket in the first half against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Rodney McGruder, left, passes the ball over the head of New York Knicks’ Enes Kanter, the first half Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Rodney McGruder, center, drives towards the basket and floats the ball over the heads of New York Knicks players in the first half Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at American Airlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside, right, shoots over New York Knicks’ Noah Vonleh in the first half Wednesday, October 24, 2018 inside the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
