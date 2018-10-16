Heat coach Spoelstra on Wade: ‘You can’t take it for granted having a Hall of Fame player making decision for your team’

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflects on the importance of Dwyane Wade's leadership and special role the future Hall of Famer plays on the team as he takes questions from the media after practice on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
By
Up Next
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflects on the importance of Dwyane Wade's leadership and special role the future Hall of Famer plays on the team as he takes questions from the media after practice on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
By

Miami Heat

Podcast: A look at the biggest questions surrounding the Heat entering the season

By Anthony Chiang And David Wilson

achiang@miamiherald.com

dbwilson@miamiherald.com

October 16, 2018 02:30 PM

The NBA season is here.

The Miami Heat opens the regular season Wednesday in Orlando against the Magic, and then completes a season-opening road back-to-back set with a game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Read More

There aren’t any new faces on the 14-man roster entering the opener. But there are plenty of questions surrounding this team.

Which Hassan Whiteside will the Heat get this season?

When will Dion Waiters and James Johnson be healthy enough to play?

Is Jimmy Butler going to end up with the Heat at some point this season?

We discussed all of it (and our predictions for the year) in our first Heat Check podcast of the season. The plan is to put out a new episode every week, so stay tuned ...

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Team Stats


» View more stats