Podcast: A look at the biggest questions surrounding the Heat entering the season

The NBA season is here.

The Miami Heat opens the regular season Wednesday in Orlando against the Magic, and then completes a season-opening road back-to-back set with a game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

There aren’t any new faces on the 14-man roster entering the opener. But there are plenty of questions surrounding this team.

Which Hassan Whiteside will the Heat get this season?

When will Dion Waiters and James Johnson be healthy enough to play?





Is Jimmy Butler going to end up with the Heat at some point this season?

We discussed all of it (and our predictions for the year) in our first Heat Check podcast of the season. The plan is to put out a new episode every week, so stay tuned ...