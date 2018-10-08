Photo gallery: Magic at Heat | Monday, October 8, 2018

The Heat’s #21 Hassan Whiteside drives to the basket through the Magic’s #9 Nikola Vucevic as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #13 Bam Adebayo drives to the basket as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #17 Rodney McGruder makes a pass as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #8 Tyler Johnson drives past the Magic’s #22 Jerian Grant as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat Dancers entertain the fans as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #3 Dwyane Wade drives past the Magic’s #10 Evan Fournier as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #0 Josh Richardson drives to the basket as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #20 Justise Winslow gets a shot up past the Magic’s #25 Wes Iwundu as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s Goran Dragic drives to the basket as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #9 Kelly Olynyk drives to the basket as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #17 Rodney McGruder makes a pass around the Magic’s #17 Jonathon Simmons as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #3 Dwyane Wade puts the ball in the hoop as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #0 Josh Richardson shoots over the Magic’s #00 Aaron Gordon as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra yells in a play as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s Dwyane Wade throws the ball to a teammate as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #21 Hassan Whiteside dunks the ball as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #17 Rodney McGruder puts up a shot as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #7 Goran Dracic puts up a shot as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
The Heat’s #3 Dwyane Wade drives past the Magic’s #00 Aaron Gordon as the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic in a preseason game on Monday, October 8, 2018.
