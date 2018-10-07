Heat coach Spoelstra on Wade: ‘You can’t take it for granted having a Hall of Fame player making decision for your team’
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflects on the importance of Dwyane Wade's leadership and special role the future Hall of Famer plays on the team as he takes questions from the media
after practice on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade talks to the media after practice at the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, October 7, 2018 in Miami in preparation for the for their preseason game against the Orlando Magic tomorrow night.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem talks about teammate Bam Adebayo after practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo talks to the media after practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside talks about his new working out routine on the beach after practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media about guard Rodney McGruder after practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media about forward Derrick Jones Jr. after practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media after practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media about guard Dion Waiters after practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat head coach Spoelstra talks to the media about guard Josh Richardson after practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
