Erik Spoelstra talks after Heat’s preseason loss to Wizards

Erik Spoelstra speaks about Heat’s defensive performance after a preseason loss to the Wizards.
By
Haslem: “He’s like a little brother”

Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem talks about teammate Bam Adebayo after practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.

Whiteside: “I really wanted to get faster”

Miami Heat

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside talks about his new working out routine on the beach after practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

